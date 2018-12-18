Lista de pré-candidatos aos Óscars já circula

​Os Óscares realizam-se a 24 de Fevereiro de 2019 e as listas de pré-candidatos começam a encurtar-se, até chegar no número de indicações fixadas para cada categoria. Esta semana as shortlists de nove categorias, de onde sairão os candidatos finais, foram divulgadas. "Black Panther", estrondoso sucesso comercial da Marvel, avança nas listas mas tem sobretudo nomeações nas categorias técnicas.

As nomeações aos Óscars 2019 só serão anunciadas a 22 de Janeiro mas, as listas de pré-candidatos a algumas das categorias já circulam e revelam alguns favoritos:





Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Pájaros de verano (Colômbia)

O Culpado (Dinamarca)

Werk ohne Autor - Never Look Away (Alemanha)

Shoplifters: Uma Família de Pequenos Ladrões (Japão)

Roma (México)

Cold War - Guerra Fria (Polónia)

Ayka (Cazaquistão)

Capernaum (Líbano)

Beoning - Burning (Coreia do Sul)

Melhor Documentário

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Melhor Curta-metragem Documental

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Melhor Caracterização

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Black Panther

Vingadores: Guerra do Infinito

Ready Player One: Jogador 1

Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Christopher Robin

Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

O Primeiro Homem na Lua

Mundo Jurássico: Reino Caído

O Regresso de Mary Poppins

Welcome to Marwen

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

Aniquilação

Vingadores: Guerra do Infinito

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman: O Infiltrado

Monstros Fantásticos: Os Crimes de Grindelwald

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

O Regresso de Mary Poppins

Ready Player One: Jogador 1

Ilha dos Cães

A Morte de Stalin

Um Lugar Silencioso

Crazy Rich Asians

If Beale Street Could Talk

First Man

Vice

Melhor Canção Original

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Treasure - Beautiful Boy

All the Stars - Black Panther

Revelation - Boy Erased

Girl in the Movies - Dumplin'

We Won’t Move - The Hate U Give

The Place Where Lost Things Go - O Regresso de Mary Poppins

Trip a Little Light Fantastic - O Regresso de Mary Poppins

Keep Reachin - Quincy

I’ll Fight - RBG

A Place Called Slaughter Race - Ralph vs Internet

OYAHYTT - Sorry to Bother You

Shallow - Assim Nasce uma Estrela

Suspirium - Suspiria

The Big Unknown - Viúvas

Melhor Curta-metragem

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Melhor Curta de Animação

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pepe le Morse

Weekends