Lista de pré-candidatos aos Óscars já circula

As nomeações aos Óscars 2019 só serão anunciadas a 22 de Janeiro mas, as listas de pré-candidatos a algumas das categorias já circulam e revelam alguns favoritos:
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Pájaros de verano (Colômbia)
O Culpado (Dinamarca)
Werk ohne Autor - Never Look Away (Alemanha)
Shoplifters: Uma Família de Pequenos Ladrões (Japão)
Roma (México)
Cold War - Guerra Fria (Polónia)
Ayka (Cazaquistão)
Capernaum (Líbano)
Beoning - Burning (Coreia do Sul)
Melhor Documentário
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Melhor Curta-metragem Documental
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Melhor Caracterização
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Black Panther
Vingadores: Guerra do Infinito
Ready Player One: Jogador 1
Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars
Christopher Robin
Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
O Primeiro Homem na Lua
Mundo Jurássico: Reino Caído
O Regresso de Mary Poppins
Welcome to Marwen
Melhor Banda Sonora Original
Aniquilação
Vingadores: Guerra do Infinito
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman: O Infiltrado
Monstros Fantásticos: Os Crimes de Grindelwald
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
O Regresso de Mary Poppins
Ready Player One: Jogador 1
Ilha dos Cães
A Morte de Stalin
Um Lugar Silencioso
Crazy Rich Asians
If Beale Street Could Talk
First Man
Vice
Melhor Canção Original
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Treasure - Beautiful Boy
All the Stars - Black Panther
Revelation - Boy Erased
Girl in the Movies - Dumplin'
We Won’t Move - The Hate U Give
The Place Where Lost Things Go - O Regresso de Mary Poppins
Trip a Little Light Fantastic - O Regresso de Mary Poppins
Keep Reachin - Quincy
I’ll Fight - RBG
A Place Called Slaughter Race - Ralph vs Internet
OYAHYTT - Sorry to Bother You
Shallow - Assim Nasce uma Estrela
Suspirium - Suspiria
The Big Unknown - Viúvas
Melhor Curta-metragem
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
Melhor Curta de Animação
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pepe le Morse
Weekends